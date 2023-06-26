UConn championship win celebrations resulted in costly property damage, auditors say

People celebrating the University of Connecticut's men's basketball championship victory caused nearly $125,000 in damages in April, according to the CT Auditors of Public Accounts.

Roughly $123,000 in property damage was caused and more than a dozen students were arrested in the wake of the celebrations that turned violet at the UConn Storrs campus on April 3 and 4.

The university said 16 people were hurt during the incident. The list of damage is extensive, ranging from flood damage, vandalism to doors, windows, light poles and even a UConn patrol car.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Damage to university vehicles was in fact the costliest vandalism expense. Documents obtained by NBC Connecticut show that work vans were flipped and smashed, costing tens of thousands of dollars to repair.

The report says that damage to an air conditioner resulted in about $9,000 in damages alone. In the Torrey Life Science building, the emergency shower and eye wash station were left running in the men's first floor bathroom, causing $2,000 in flooding damages.

A full breakdown of vandalism costs can be found in the document above.

NBC Connecticut Investigates has reached out to UConn for comment, but has not yet heard back.