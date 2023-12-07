UConn women use fast start to sink Ball State 80-63

Aaliyah Edwards scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and a 37-point first quarter propelled No. 17 Connecticut to a 90-63 win over Ball State on Wednesday night.

Freshman Ashlynn Shade added 17 points, a career-best, for the Huskies (5-3). Paige Bueckers scored 15 and Aubrey Griffin had 14. Edwards also had three assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 8 of 11.

Madelyn Bischoff had 12 points to lead the Cardinals (6-2), whose other loss was to No. 14 Notre Dame.

The Huskies made 13 of 17 shots in the first quarter, racing to a 37-21 lead. A 20-5 run stretched a 15-12 lead to 35-17 late in the period. Ball State got within 11 four minutes into the second quarter but didn't score again as the Huskies reeled off the last 11 points to lead 52-30 at the break. The Cardinals missed eight shots and had four turnovers.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

UConn ended the half shooting 62% and made 12 of 14 free throws. Ball State, outrebounded by 10, made just one free throw and shot 36% (12 of 33).

UConn senior Nika Muhl scored four points and her sophomore sister Hana had nine off the bench for Ball State and their parents were there, visiting from Croatia.

The Huskies play No. 24 North Carolina in the Hall of Fame Women's Showcase on Sunday in Uncasville, Connecticut. Ball State plays Sunday at Western Kentucky.