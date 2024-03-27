UConn women's basketball sent off in style to NCAA Sweet 16

The UConn women’s basketball program got plenty of love from campus and community as they head off from Storrs, bound for Portland, Oregon to take on Duke in the NCAA Sweet 16.

This was the first “send-off” for the women this year because the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament were at Gampel Pavilion.

The team is headed for their 30th straight Sweet 16 appearance.

“Yeah, I got picked up, I was in math class and I just got dismissed,” said Addison Shaw, who was lucky enough to get out of school early this morning to come send off the women’s team.

She and her brother were front row looking for high fives from players and coaches and hoping to wish the team good luck.

UConn students also packed the outside of Gampel to offer their love as well.

“They really do deserve it, I am excited to just show up and support them to show them that they got this,” Charlotte Beetar said.

“I have gone to all of their home games so I wanted to be at one more thing to send them off to the Sweet 16," Jenna Waggoner said.

Waggoner has been faithfully following the team through the tournament.

“I was in the front row for both games, everyone was so excited even though the last one was close, it was a great win the ladies got,” Waggoner said.

The programs success even has non-sports fans converted, and bleeding blue.

“I wasn’t even in to sports I did not come here for basketball, but I love it,” Dianna Palcois said.

And whether it’s Duke, or any team as madness marches on, fans remain confident.

“No matter who we play we could definitely do it,” Colby Dube said.