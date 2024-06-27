NBA

UConn's Cam Spencer lands with Memphis Grizzlies after selected 53rd in 2024 NBA Draft

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship

UConn's Cam Spencer is headed to the Memphis Grizzlies after being selected with the 53rd pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Spencer played one season with the Huskies and made a huge impact in the team's run for a second consecutive NCAA championship.

He was named to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team.

Spencer started all 40 UConn games this past season and leaves Storrs as UConn's all-time career free thrown percentage leader at 91.1 percent.

A native of Maryland, Spencer played at Loyola-Maryland and Rutgers before joining UConn for the 2023-2024 season.

