NBA Rumors: Draymond Green, Jordan Poole in Altercation at Warriors Practice

Report: Draymond 'forcefully struck' Poole at Dubs practice

Draymond Green reportedly could be facing internal discipline after an altercation with Jordan Poole at Warriors practice on Wednesday.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater reported, citing sources with knowledge of the incident, that there was a "heated" interaction when Green "forcefully struck" Poole before the two needed to quickly be separated.

According to The Athletic, the Warriors immediately stopped practice following the incident and internal discipline could be imminent.

