Dustin Johnson Commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

Dustin Johnson has committed to return to this year's Travelers Championship.

The defending champion made it official on Wednesday, according to tournament officials.

“We’re excited to have our reigning champion in the field as we continue to develop plans for what we expect to be another world-class tournament,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “His victory at TPC River Highlands last year started a record-setting, award-winning run, and we’re thrilled that Dustin will be coming back to Connecticut to defend his title.”

Johnson finished the 2020 Travelers Championship one stroke ahead of Kevin Streelman.

He went on to win the Northern Trust and the Tour Championship, giving him enough point to win the FedEx Cup title.

Johnson finished out 2020 with a win at The Masters in November.

He is currently ranked the No. 1 golfer in the world.

“Dustin has been a phenomenal champion for us, and we couldn’t be happier about welcoming him back,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We’re determined to have another great player field, and knowing that the top-ranked player in the world is coming is a great place to start.”

Travelers Championship officials announced earlier this week they are working with local and state health officials, along with the PGA Tour, on a plan to potentially have fans return for this year's tournament.

This year's Travelers Championship will be held June 21-27.