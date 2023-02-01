Crimes and Courts

Eagles' OL Josh Sills Indicted on Rape and Kidnapping Charges

Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will, the indictment says

By Dave Zangaro

Eagles reserve offensive lineman Josh Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges in his home state of Ohio.

Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County (Ohio) Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

According to a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s office and the Guernsey Count Sheriff's office, these charges stem from a December 2019 incident.

The indictment says, “Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.”

The Eagles did not immediately have a comment on the charges.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas court on Feb. 16, just four days after the Eagles will play in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The case is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State this past spring and is just finishing up his rookie season in the NFL. Sills played in just one game this season. He has been inactive for the Eagles’ two playoff games this season.

