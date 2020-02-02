East Catholic Girls Lacrosse Bring Smiles at Lacrosse Clinic with Miracle League

East Catholic girls lacrosse hosted its 4th annual clinic to work with kids from Miracle League, a sports program for children with special needs or disabilities.

“I’m having a fun time out here because lacrosse is my thing,” said 8-year-old Isaiah Lamb.

The Miracle League offers programs for people with physical, cognitive and developmental challenges.

“My child has significant special needs,” said Melanie Turek. “She uses a wheel chair and she’s not able to do regular sports without it being significantly adapted. It just means so much to our family.”

The Eagles enjoy offering up tips and bringing smiles to the kids’ faces.

“It’s always nice teaching people how to play lacrosse and see their smile,” said senior Ella Parizeau. “They love giving high fives. It’s just nice.”

“She’s able to play lacrosse and plays with all sorts of wonderful girls,” added Turek. “We’re so appreciative of the high school and the collaboration with Miracle League.”

“We just love all the kids here,” said senior Katie Splain. “They just bring such a smile to our face and we love to see them smile too, score a goal or even when they learn how to catch. That’s the best.”