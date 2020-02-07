Enfield Junior Shows Outstanding Sportsmanship During Wrestling Match

An Enfield wrestler showed that competing is about more than winning or losing during his match on Wednesday.

Rocky Hill hosted Enfield for senior night and Eagles’ junior Noah Bonini was scheduled to wrestle against Rocky Hill senior Jordan Glover, who has Down syndrome.

When the two got on the mat, Glover earned two points for the takedown and quickly followed it up with a pin. Both teams cheered on the result.

“It made me feel great to make that moment for him,” said Bonini. “It was amazing to have that experience. It just felt like the right thing to do. Coaches say it all the time in practice and say we have to have the best sportsmanship and I just feel we should continue that way and pass it on.”

“Sports is more than just winning and losing,” added Enfield head coach Jason Flynn. “There’s life lessons to be taught there. Noah is a tremendous person and he did a great job representing us. It’s great to look at the bigger picture.”