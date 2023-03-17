David Downs Goliath: No. 16 FDU Stuns No. 1 Purdue in Historic NCAA Tournament Upset

David has downed Goliath. Literally.

The No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson Knights, the shortest team in Division I men's basketball, shocked the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey and No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers with a 63-58 victory in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament on Friday.

Fairleigh Dickinson becomes just the second 16-seed to upset a 1-seed in tournament history. The University of Maryland, Baltimore County was the first program to do so with a blowout win over Virginia in 2018.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Boilermakers have now been bounced from the Big Dance by a double-digit seed for three straight years. They fell to No. 13 North Texas in the 2021 first round and to No. 15 Saint Peter's in the 2022 Sweet 16. Like Saint Peter's, FDU is also a New Jersey school.

FDU has taken quite the path to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The Knights lost in the NEC tournament championship game but still received an automatic bid. That's because the team that beat them, Merrick, was ineligible for March Madness due to the D-I transition rule.

March Madness is quickly approaching. Here’s a look at the biggest upsets in NCAA men’s basketball tournament history.

The Knights wound up in the First Four, where they easily disposed of Texas Southern for the program's second ever NCAA Tournament win. Then, an FDU team with an average height of 6-foot-1 according to KenPom, was tasked with beating a No. 1 seed led by the nation's most dominant player, who happens to stand 7-foot-4.

While Edey finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds, the Boilermakers failed to make FDU pay for giving them a ton of wide-open looks from 3-point range. Purdue shot just 5 of 26 from 3 while also coughing up 16 turnovers.

This story is being updated.

It’s almost time for March Madness. Here is a list of cities and dates for the games for the 2023 NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament.