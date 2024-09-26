Game 2 of CT Sun v. Indiana Fever draws Caitlin Clark fans; Sun takes series

It was a big night Wednesday for women’s basketball as the Connecticut Sun closed out the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs.

That brought out an electric crowd, many of whom were out supporting the Fever’s Caitlin Clark.

It was nail-biter met with roars from the crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena during Game 2 between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever.

Sun fans were taking in the energy.

“I love the crowd’s interactions. Like, it’s so fun to be here and I feel like that resonates with the players as well,” Alex Huber, of Mystic, said.

One player capturing much of the attention was Fever guard Caitlin Clark. The arena was full of people of all ages who were wearing her jersey and the Caitlin Clark effect was in full view.

“Watching her play, watching Iowa play in college, I’ve really have enjoyed watching college basketball and it’s kind of transferring into the WNBA,” Meghan Callahan, a Clark fan from New Hampshire, said.

Fans from all over New England and New York came to watch the game.

“It’s great for basketball, family bonding, it’s just great in general,” Peter Ruisi, a Clark fan from New York, said.

Some Sun fans said it was a bittersweet moment as they’re celebrating the growth of the WNBA, but they also want more vocal Connecticut support.

“It’s great seeing the representation for women’s sports, women’s basketball being up and everything, but I want the Connecticut Sun fans to come out too. Like, I know that they’re there,” Huber said.

With the Sun taking Game 1 in the best of three series, local fans made it clear who they wanted to see win.

“Go Sun. Let’s bring it home! First championship! We can do it! I believe in us!” Huber said.

The Connecticut Sun won, 87 to 81, and now advances to the semifinals.

The No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun will take on either the No. 2 seed Minnesota or No. 6 seed Phoenix Mercury on Sunday, Sept. 29.