Aaron Rodgers Officially Introduced by Jets and Ready to Pursue Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers officially introduced by Jets, ready to pursue Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It may take some getting used to, but Aaron Rodgers is officially wearing green in a different NFL city.

The four-time NFL MVP was introduced with the New York Jets at a press conference on Wednesday. After 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers, the 39-year-old quarterback is excited about the change in scenery.

“That chapter is over now and I’m excited about the new adventure here in New York,” Rodgers said.

The Jets landed Rodgers in a blockbuster trade that was made official earlier on Wednesday. The team gave the Packers the No. 13 overall pick, a 2023 second-rounder, a 2023 sixth-rounder and a conditional 2024 second-rounder that becomes a first-rounder if Rodgers plays more than 65% of snaps next year and brought back the No. 15 overall pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick and the Super Bowl XLV MVP.

Surrounded by head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas, Rodgers discussed how he is prepared to win another championship and add to the Jets’ trophy case.

“That Super Bowl III trophy is looking a little lonely,” Rodgers said.

The press conference gave Rodgers a chance to debut his new No. 8 jersey. He wore No. 12 for all 18 seasons he spent with the Packers, but the number is retired with the Jets in honor of Joe Namath. Instead of making a push to take a New York legend’s number, Rodgers will instead sport the number he wore during his college days at Cal.

“Twelve is Broadway Joe and I didn’t even want to go down his path,” he said.

The Jets haven’t made a Super Bowl appearance since Namath helped pull off one of the greatest upsets in NFL history. Rodgers insisted he won’t be a “savior” in New York, but his addition catapulted the team to the sixth-best Super Bowl odds across the NFL.

New York started the 2022 season 7-4 before dropping its final six games and falling out of the playoff race. The team boasts two reigning NFL Rookies of the Year in wide receiver Garrett Wilson and cornerback Sauce Gardner, and Rodgers expects the franchise to give him a shot at another Super Bowl run.

“I’m an old guy, so I want to be at a place that can win it all and I believe we can do that here,” Rodgers said.