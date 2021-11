LeBron enters health and safety protocol, out for Kings game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James won't play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night after he entered COVID-19 health and safety protocol, the team announced.

LeBron James is out tonight against Sacramento due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 30, 2021

This story will be updated.