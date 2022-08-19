Madden 23: What are the new features? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the 2022-23 NFL regular season quickly approaching, that can only mean one thing: a new Madden game is here.

Madden NFL 23 is now live and available to play as fans get to use their favorite players and teams to dominate the NFL landscape.

But with every release comes the question: what’s new in this year’s edition?

Let’s dive into all the new features in Madden NFL 23 and how you can optimize them for the best possible gaming experience:

What day does Madden NFL 23 come out?

Madden NFL 23 released on Friday, so it is available for purchase to download and play now on consoles.

What are the new features in Madden NFL 23 ?

FieldSENSE

The marquee feature added to the game is called FieldSENSE, which is meant to give players more control at every position when it comes to gang tackling, rushing the quarterback, covering wideouts, better offensive line blocking and more. It’s a feature embedded into all game modes. There is also skill-based passing in quarterbacks, which operate similarly to pitchers in MLB: The Show.

Franchise Mode

In Franchise Mode, the scouting and free agency features have also been revamped. Scouting players offer much more detailed information than surface-level ratings, and signing free agents is also more detailed. Factors like roster depth, the starting quarterback, state income tax and more all come into play, so trying to lure free agents to a team in California might require you to fork over more money for the deal to go through.

Ultimate Team

In Ultimate Team, there’s a new feature called Field Pass that will enhance the progression system in the game mode. These passes include Season, Competitive and Ultimate Team program-specific passes, which can earn you more goodies as you play. The full list of Ultimate Team additions can be found here.

Is Madden NFL 23 cross platform?

Unfortunately, as has been the case in years past, Madden NFL 23 does not have a cross platform feature. You can play the game only with friends who are on the same console or platform as you. It may come in a future Madden game, though, as EA Sports will have cross play in FIFA 23, which has a release date set for Sept. 27.

Does Madden NFL 23 have a pre-order bonus for Ultimate Team?

Yes, if users pre-ordered the game, they received a bonus that involves the Ultimate Team game mode. Those bonuses include the right to pick two elite-level Ultimate Team players, one on offense and one on defense, the All-Madden Gear set for their players and one “Madden Strategy Item” to assist in calling plays.

Madden NFL 23 quarterback ratings

It’s no surprise to see Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady claim his throne as the highest-rated quarterback in Madden NFL 23. Along with Brady, here are the top 10:

Tom Brady: 97

Aaron Rodgers: 96

Patrick Mahomes: 95

Josh Allen: 92

Joe Burrow: 90

Dak Prescott: 89

Justin Herbert: 88

Lamar Jackson: 87

Russell Wilson: 87

Matthew Stafford: 86

You can view the full quarterback ratings list here.

Is Madden NFL 23 on game pass?

Madden NFL 23 is not available on game pass, but Xbox users who have signed up for EA Play are eligible for a free 10-hour trial.