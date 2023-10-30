college basketball

Top 2025 NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg commits to Duke

The 16-year-old from Maine is headed to Duke

By Max Molski

Cooper Flagg will play his college basketball at Cameron Indoor.

The touted prospect and projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft announced his commitment to Duke University on Monday.

Flagg was down to Duke and UConn as his two finalists. He visited Storrs, Conn., in September and made a second trip to Durham, N.C., on Oct. 20 before ultimately deciding on the Blue Devils.

The 16-year-old forward is from Newport, Maine, and plays for Montverde Academy in Florida. He's 6-foot-8 and weighs 200 pounds.

Flagg reclassified from the class of 2024 to 2025, meaning he will take the floor at Duke for the 2024-25 season.

