NHL Player Colby Cave’s Widow Says He Complained of a Headache Days Before Dying

The widow of NHL player Colby Cave shared that he was complaining of a headache just days before he died after suffering a brain bleed.

Emily Cave also shared video of their emotional wedding vows on Instagram Tuesday in her latest remembrance of her husband following the death of the Edmonton Oilers forward at 25 on Saturday.

"Last week at this time, Colby was just complaining of a headache,'' she wrote on Instagram. "I had no idea that it would be the last night we would kiss each other goodnight before bed."

The three-minute video shows Colby holding back tears as he reads his personalized vows to Emily on the altar at their outdoor wedding.

"I would not be where I am today without you and I will spend the rest of my life showing you how thankful I am to have you as my wife,'' he says. "I'm here to say you are my everything, Emily, and I cannot wait to spend eternity with you."

The two were married for less than a year before his death.

"Tonight, I’m listening to his vows on repeat to help dull even the littlest pain,'' she wrote. "I love you Colb, thank you for making me the happiest wife in the world. My heart aches for you."

Emily also paid homage to Colby in a heartbreaking Instagram post over the weekend, writing that her "heart is shattered."

“The amount of physical, mental, and emotional pain I am in when I think about never seeing, touching, or holding you again is unbearable. You are and will always be my person, my hero, the greatest thing to happen to me,” she wrote.

Cave had been placed in a medically induced coma on April 7 after being airlifted to Toronto's Sunnybrook Hospital, where he underwent surgery to remove a colloid cyst putting pressure on his brain, NHL.com reported.

Emily, who was unable to be by his side due to COVID-19 restrictions at the hospital, asked for prayers for "a miracle" days before announcing his tragic death in a statement.

"I never dreamed of being a widow before our first wedding anniversary,'' she wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "Although, every cell in my body is lost without you, I promise to continue to make you proud."

