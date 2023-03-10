Reports: Panthers Could Deal No. 1 Pick After Trade With Bears

Panthers willing to trade down from No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Carolina Panthers, who traded for the No. 1 pick on Friday, reportedly are willing to trade down in the draft if they see more than one quarterback prospect fit, according to multiple reports.

Panthers now control the draft. A source said Scott Fitterer and Frank Reich have conviction on a couple of QBs at the top. If they end up liking more than 1, they could potentially trade down, source said. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 10, 2023

The reason the Panthers wanted the top pick was it gives them the most options, but should they fall in love with a couple of quarterbacks they would consider trading back a spot or two, per league source. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) March 10, 2023

Panthers will take a QB at 1 but have a couple guys they like. Also not discounting trading back to 2 and recouping some of what they just gave up. “We control it now,” a Panther source says. — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) March 10, 2023

The Athletic's Joe Person also reported there's a sense around the league that Carolina moved up for C.J. Stroud, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect out of Ohio State. Stroud has physical promise and arm talent that is unique to his draftmates in Bryce Young, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson.

The Panthers will do their due diligence with all the quarterback prospects, obviously. Yet, if they see more than one quarterback as a good fit for their team, they'll look to retain more draft assets via trade.

They gave up a haul to acquire the first pick in the draft. They traded the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in this draft, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wide receiver D.J. Moore to the Bears to move up to the premier selection.

The trade is widely considered a win for the Bears while giving the Panthers an opportunity to end their vicious cycle of quarterbacks with a hopeful, long-term franchise signal caller.

Back in the 2022 draft, the Panthers passed on one Ohio State quarterback by the name of Justin Fields. The Panthers elected to draft defensive back Jaycee Horn with the No. 8 pick, while Fields fell to the Bears at the No. 11 pick. Seemingly, they don't want history to repeat itself.

Certainly, Stroud will have a different destiny than Fields to fulfill, despite attending the same college. However, Stroud should bring a more probable chance of success against the line of Panthers quarterbacks who have tried and failed in recent history.