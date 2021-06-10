Travelers Championship

Phil Mickelson to Play in This Year's Travelers Championship

PGA Championship - Final Round
Gregory Shamus

Phil Mickelson will play in this year's Travelers Championship, the tournament announced Thursday.

Mickelson is a two-time champion at the tournament at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Last month, Mickelson became the oldest winner ever of a major championship when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Sports

2 hours ago

Brisbane One Vote Away From Being Named 2032 Olympics Host

Florida 3 hours ago

Child Among 3 Killed in Shooting Inside Florida Publix

"Phil has cemented his place among the very best to ever play the game of golf, and we are excited to have him join us this year," said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. "He’s been a fan favorite around the world for decades, winning every step of the way and thrilling spectators with his play and accomplishments. This is fantastic news for this year’s tournament."

Mickelson's two wins in Connecticut came back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. He has 45 wins on the PGA Tour and six major titles.

The Travelers Championship week is June 21-27.

This article tagged under:

Travelers ChampionshipPhil Mickelson
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us