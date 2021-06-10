Phil Mickelson to Play in This Year's Travelers Championship

Phil Mickelson will play in this year's Travelers Championship, the tournament announced Thursday.

Mickelson is a two-time champion at the tournament at the TPC at River Highlands in Cromwell.

Last month, Mickelson became the oldest winner ever of a major championship when he won the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

"Phil has cemented his place among the very best to ever play the game of golf, and we are excited to have him join us this year," said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. "He’s been a fan favorite around the world for decades, winning every step of the way and thrilling spectators with his play and accomplishments. This is fantastic news for this year’s tournament."

Mickelson's two wins in Connecticut came back-to-back in 2001 and 2002. He has 45 wins on the PGA Tour and six major titles.

The Travelers Championship week is June 21-27.