Plainfield High School grad to play by play call for Notre Dame championship game

A Plainfield High School graduate is getting a chance chase his broadcasting dreams.

Jacob Irons is a senior at the University of Notre Dame and is the primary play by play announcer for the student radio station. He’s called the football team’s playoff run and will now get the radio call for the national championship game with the Fighting Irish taking on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

At Plainfield High School, Irons was a student co-host for the virtual CIAC Sportsmanship Conference during the pandemic. Irons says calling the upcoming game is an opportunity of a lifetime so far in college.

“To have it happen in my senior year is a really surreal moment in my collegiate career. And it's really cool to have that opportunity to be able to go on the biggest stage in all the sports, really,” he said.

Irons says after he graduates, he would love to continue work in sports media, whether it’s on television or radio. Notre Dame will play Ohio State in the national championship game January 20.