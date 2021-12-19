Report: NBA postpones two games due to COVID-19 outbreaks originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The NBA has postponed Sunday's Cavaliers-Hawks and Nuggets-Nets games, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The two games mark the third and fourth postponements for the NBA this season. The league postponed two Chicago Bulls games during the week following an outbreak within the team that sent 10 players into protocols.
A fifth postponement could be coming up as the Philadelphia 76ers attempt to field eight available players for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.
A shortage of Cleveland players led to the Cavs-Hawks postponement, according to Wojnarowski. Five more Cavs tested positive on Sunday, joining rookie Evan Mobley and second-year player Isaac Okoro in NBA health and safety protocols. Cleveland's next game is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston against the Celtics.
Along with the Cavs' COVID-19 outbreak, Hawks star Trae Young reportedly entered NBA protocols on Sunday. The Hawks are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Sixers on Thursday and New York Knicks on Christmas Day.
The Brooklyn Nets have another notable COVID-19 outbreak. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered protocols on Saturday, while James Harden has been in protocols since Tuesday. The team has 10 players total in protocols with two more games on the schedule before its Christmas matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, though their Tuesday matchup against the Washington Wizards reportedly is in danger of getting postponed, as well.
As for Denver, Michael Porter Jr., who is out indefinitely with a back injury, and Bol Bol are in health and safety protocols. The team's next game is slated for Wednesday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.