Report: NBA postpones two games due to COVID-19 outbreaks

The NBA has postponed Sunday's Cavaliers-Hawks and Nuggets-Nets games, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA is postponing the Cleveland-Atlanta game tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The Denver-Brooklyn game today has been postponed, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

The two games mark the third and fourth postponements for the NBA this season. The league postponed two Chicago Bulls games during the week following an outbreak within the team that sent 10 players into protocols.

A fifth postponement could be coming up as the Philadelphia 76ers attempt to field eight available players for their game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The NBA is still considering the fate of the Sixers-Pelicans game, but Philadelphia is struggling to deliver eight available players tonight, sources tell ESPN. G-League players in Las Vegas for the Showcase has complicated the process of getting call-ups into town quickly. https://t.co/YXWgwAQwCb — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 19, 2021

A shortage of Cleveland players led to the Cavs-Hawks postponement, according to Wojnarowski. Five more Cavs tested positive on Sunday, joining rookie Evan Mobley and second-year player Isaac Okoro in NBA health and safety protocols. Cleveland's next game is scheduled for Wednesday in Boston against the Celtics.

Along with the Cavs' COVID-19 outbreak, Hawks star Trae Young reportedly entered NBA protocols on Sunday. The Hawks are scheduled to play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, Sixers on Thursday and New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

The Brooklyn Nets have another notable COVID-19 outbreak. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving entered protocols on Saturday, while James Harden has been in protocols since Tuesday. The team has 10 players total in protocols with two more games on the schedule before its Christmas matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, though their Tuesday matchup against the Washington Wizards reportedly is in danger of getting postponed, as well.

The NBA is likely postponing the Nets’ next two games, including vs. Wizards on Tuesday, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Brooklyn has 10 players in COVID-19 protocols amid outbreak. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 19, 2021

As for Denver, Michael Porter Jr., who is out indefinitely with a back injury, and Bol Bol are in health and safety protocols. The team's next game is slated for Wednesday in Oklahoma City against the Thunder.