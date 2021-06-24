Round 1 of Travelers Championship Begins: What to Know Before You Go

This year's Travelers Championship is here and TPC River Highlands in Cromwell welcoming fans back! The tournament begins today.
The first tee times were set for 6:45 a.m., but they were delayed by around 15 minutes, to 7 a.m. because of fog.
Travelers Championship Player Field
- Byeong Hun An
- Abraham Ancer
- Ryan Armour
- Alex Beach
- Daniel Berger
- Jonas Blixt
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Scott Brown
- Bronson Burgoon
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Paul Casey
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- Brian Harman
- Scott Harrington
- David Hearn
- Russell Henley
- J.J. Henry
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Brian Keiser
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Chase Koepka
- Anirban Lahiri
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Marc Leishman
- Tom Lewis
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Hunter Mahan
- Peter Malnati
- Denny McCarthy
- Tyler McCumber
- William McGirt
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Phil Mickelson
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Ryan Moore
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O’Hair
- Carlos Ortiz
- John Pak
- CT Pan
- Cameron Percy
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- Ted Potter, Jr.
- Ian Poulter
- Andrew Putnam
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Robby Shelton
- Roger Sloan
- Cameron Smith
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Kris Ventura
- Nick Watney
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Vincent Whaley
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
Tee Times
Local
Tee times are typically available the day before the tournament play begins.
Health & Safety Guidelines
Capacity Limits:
The Travelers Championship is one of the state's largest in-person sporting events since the pandemic began and the capacity has been capped at 10,000 people per day.
Contactless Tickets/Payment:
All tickets are contactless this year and are done through mobile ticketing. No tickets will available at the gate and tickets online are now sold out.
Only contactless payments will be accepted on the course. Guests are encouraged to "tap-and-go" with their contactless card.
Mask Policy:
Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear a mask indoors or outdoors. Anyone who is not vaccinated should wear a mask indoors and outdoors at all times.
Event organizers say due to crowd size and a variety of age groups expected to attend, wearing a mask should be considered for everyone's safety.
Player-Spectator Interaction:
There will be no direct player-spectator interaction. No autographs will be done. Handshakes, fist bumps and selfies with players are not permitted.
When You Arrive
A limited number of fans are allowed at this years Travelers Championship. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no fans allowed last year. There is a limit of 10,000 people per day this year and some of the policies have changed.
Bag Checks:
This year, the tournament is not providing a bag check area. Prohibited items of any kind can not be left at security checkpoints and should be left in your car or at home.
Bag Inspections:
All items are subject to search and the following types of bags are permitted on tournament grounds:
- Opaque bags that do not exceed 6" by 6" by 6" in their natural state.
- 1-gallon clear, resealable plastic bag.
- Clear tote bags, plastic, vinyl or other carry items that do not exceed 12" by 6" by 12" in their natural state.
- Medically necessary and infant diaper bags.
Mobile Device Policy:
Devices must be on silent at all times and the flash may not be used.
Devices can be used to capture video, audio and photos in all areas during the tournament. That content can be used for personal purposes and on social media, but for commercial use.
There is no live streaming or real time coverage allowed.
Texting is allowed in all areas throughout the tournament. Phone cals are only allowed near concessions.
Failure to follow the policy could result in you ticket being revoked.
Parking:
General parking is included with each ticket on a first come, first served basis.
Parking for spectators with special needs or disabilities is available at Woodside Intermediate School on Woodside Road for vehicles with a valid state permit. A complimentary wheelchair accessible shuttle will also be available from the lot to the main entrance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Permitted Items:
- All bags mentioned in the above section
- Collapsable chair without the chair bag
- Mobile phones, tablets and PDAs
- Portable radio with headset
- Binoculars without the case
- Reusable plastic or metal cups/bottles that are empty when you arrive and leave and cannot hold more than 32 ounces
- Umbrella without sleeve
- Infant supplies including stroller (the infant must be with the carrier)
- Personal transportation devices for mobility such as a motorized wheelchair or scooter
Prohibited Items:
The following items are prohibited at the Travelers Championship and must be either left at home or brought back to your vehicle:
- Any bag that does not fit the permitted criteria
- Camera bags
- Cameras and lens larger than 6"
- Selfie sticks and GoPoles
- Chair bags
- Backpacks
- Video cameras
- Drones, remote-controlled aircrafts or other devices that can be operated in airspace
- Binocular case
- Tinted plastic bag
- Seat cushions with carrying case or pockets
- Knives, firearms or weapons of any kind
- Plastic, metal or glass cups, cans or containers
- Clear backpacks
- Patterned plastic bags
- Motorcycles, mopeds, tricycles, bicycles, skateboards or hoverboards
- Posters, signs, banners or ladders,
- Lounge or oversized chars with extended footrests
- Computers or laptops
- Beverages/coolers of any kind
- Radios, tvs or other electronic noise producing items
- Fireworks, laser pointers or other explosives
- Whistles, horn or noise makers,
- Outside food or beverage except for if medically necessary or needed for infants
- Pets with the exception of service animals
Texting Program:
The tournament has a texting program that can be used for guest services and operational issues.
If you have a problem or question, you can text your issue and location to 1-860-86(4-HELP).
Inclement Weather Policy
Anyone visiting is urged to take the necessary precautions to avoid being uncomfortable while watching the tournament. That can include wearing appropriate/comfortable clothing and shoes, bringing a visor/hat, carrying an umbrella and applying suntan lotion.
You should watch the leaderboards for "weather warnings." If there is severe weather, spectators will be kept informed of current condition.
If inclement weather should occur, play could be suspended or canceled. Travelers would post about it on their website and Facebook and Twitter pages.
PGA Tour Code of Conduct
By coming to the tournament, you agree that you could be subject to expulsion and the loss of ticket privileges if you breech certain etiquette including:
- Refusal to abide by any posted tournament policies including, but not limited to the mask policy.
- Making rude, vulgar or other inappropriate comments or gestures. Verbal or physical harassment of players, volunteers, officials or spectators will not be tolerated. Distracting a player or any disruption of play or behavior that is unruly, disruptive, unsafe or illegal.
- Guests who consume alcoholic beverages are expected to do so in a responsible way. Impaired or overly intoxicated guests will be removed from the tournament grounds and will be subject to further consequences that involves law enforcement.
Directions to TPC River Highlands
This year's Travelers Championship runs from June 21 through June 27 at TPC River Highlands.
For directions, the best address to put into your GPS is 674 Main Street in Cromwell.