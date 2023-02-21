Scottie Scheffler Commits to Play in 2023 Travelers Championship

The reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year is coming to the Travelers Championship this year.

The tournament announced Tuesday that Scottie Scheffler has committed to playing in Cromwell at the 2023 Travelers Championship in June.

Sheffler is picking up in 2023 where he left off in 2022. Last year, he won four times, including winning his first major at The Masters. He also had four runner-up finishes and had 11 Top-10 finishes in 2022.

Sheffler already has one win under his belt in 2023, defending his title at the WM Phoenix Open earlier this month.

“It’s exciting to welcome Scottie back to the Travelers Championship, coming off such an amazing season that’s carried into this year,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “The fans can expect to continue to see top players like Scottie joining our field in the weeks to come.”

Sheffler is currently the No. 2-ranked player in the world. His stop at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell will be his fourth-straight appearance at the tournament.

He joins Rory McIlroy and 2022 Travelers Championship winner Xander Schauffle as top players to commit to this year's tournament.

The field is expected to be stacked this year. The PGA Tour has designated the Travelers Championship as an "elevated" event this year with a $20 million purse. It will be held from June 19-25.