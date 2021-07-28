5 to Watch: Carey Steps in For Biles; Yale Sailor on the Water

Yes, it's not the Team USA pair we expected to see in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final but the Americans will look to make the most of their chance at Olympic glory. Plus a New England sailor who honed his skills at Yale will be back on the water in Tokyo.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey compete in women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final, scheduled for Thursday at 6:50 a.m. ET, to focus on her mental health. Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will be in contention, as well.

McNay Continues Races in Men's Two Person Dinghy 470 Class

Stu McNay was born in Boston, lives in Providence, and spent his college days at Yale, where he made his name in the sailing world.

McNay and his teammate, David Hughes, are sailing in the men's two person dinghy 470 class in the Tokyo Olympics. After two races yesterday, McNay and Hughes are in the middle of the pack. In all, they will sail 10 races over the next few days to try and make it into the gold medal race.

Caeleb Dressel sets sights on first individual Olympic medal

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he will have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle. The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate, which begins at 9:30 p.m. ET. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay. Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley.

Olympic men’s golf tournament tees off

After a 112-year layoff, golf returned to the Olympics for the 2016 Rio Games. With no returning men’s medalists participating at the 2020 Games, there will be a new champion in Tokyo.

The U.S. fields a stacked roster of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Morikawa (No. 3), Thomas (No. 4) and Schauffele (No. 5) are the highest-ranked players participating in the tournament. Reed is the only returning player of the four, finishing tied for 11th in Rio. Team USA has won five of the 10 Olympic medals ever given out in men’s golf.

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Spain’s Jon Rahm, was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Round 1 at the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, begins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Lee Kiefer goes for second medal in Tokyo

Lee Kiefer made history by becoming the first American to win Olympic gold in an individual foil event. Now, she’s competing for a medal in the team foil.

Kiefer is joined by Jackie Dubrovich, Sabrina Massialas and Nicole Ross for Team USA. The U.S. has enjoyed success in the event recently, winning the 2018 World Championships and placing second at the 2019 World Championships. The U.S. also won bronze in the event at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Team USA will certainly be in the mix for a medal, but the Russian Olympic Committee and Italy come in as favorites. The team begins the tournament with a quarterfinals matchup against Japan at 9:50 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

