Garde Arts Center Hosting Olympic Watch Party For New London Basketball Star Tonight

Family and friends of New London basketball star India Pagan will gather tonight to watch her play for Team Puerto Rico in the Tokyo Olympics.

Puerto Rico will take on Belgium tonight beginning at 9 p.m. ET.

The whole New London community will have a chance to come cheer on India at the Garde Arts Center.

The theater will open its doors at 8 p.m. and is inviting people to come watch the hometown star in action.

The free event will include a pre-show meet and greet.

The 22-year-old was born and raised in New London but is representing the island where both of her parents grew up as she plays for the Puerto Rican team in Tokyo.

Pagan started playing basketball when she was around 11 or 12 years old for the New London recreational league and soon after went on to play for her high school's team, scoring more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

“I am her number one fan. She is the other half of my heart on the other side of the world," said Taina Pagan, India's younger sister. "I am just so proud of her. I am speechless."

If you can't make it to the Garde Arts Center for the watch party, you can stream the game tonight beginning at 9 p.m. ET here.