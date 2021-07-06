Let the Tokyo Games Begin! How to Sign Up for Our Olympics Newsletter

Team USA will have plenty of UConn Huskies represented at the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Several Huskies stars from the University of Connecticut have been named to the U.S. Women's Olympic Basketball team. They are Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Breanna Stewart, and Napheesa Collier.

Tokyo will be the fifth Olympic appearance for both Bird and Taurasi, putting them in a select group of athletes who have competed in basketball competitions in five Olympic Games.

We'll find out if these UConn athletes have what it takes to win a medal next month in Japan!

After a year-long wait due to the pandemic, the summer games will finally kick off on July 23. Since Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of the Eastern Time zone, some competitions might be tricky to watch live. But we’ve got you covered.

