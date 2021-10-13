Trinity College Field Hockey Coach Gets Career Win 300

Trinity College field hockey coach Anne Parmenter hit a career milestone on Tuesday night. In her 21st season as the Bantams coach, she earned career win number 300.

While her team joked that they would make sure she’ll never forget it, she said it wasn’t pretty, but it got the job done.

Parmenter had a shot at 300 over the weekend, but the Bantams lost to a talented Tufts team. Instead, they had another chance to win on their home field and do it against the program where Parmenter started her career: Conn. College.

Since then, she has gone on to do a lot of things, she’s an avid runner and rock climber. Parmenter has even climbed Mount Everest. Though ask her which one was more difficult to summit: Everest or 300 wins? Parmenter said the wins, with a laugh.

“All take perseverance, for sure,” Parmenter said. “Sometimes it feels like a rarified atmosphere here with not a lot of oxygen either.”

The Bantams are 9-2 on the season. Parmenter said the best part of the win was watching her team celebrate for her.

“Makes you realize how you've been standing on the sidelines for years and years,” Parmenter said. “I wish I could go back and play now because I can hit a ball really well after warming up goalies for all this time.”