University of Hartford Men's Basketball Team Honored During Baseball Doubleheader

The University of Hartford baseball team swept a doubleheader against Albany on Saturday at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

In between games, the men's basketball team was honored allowing fans to show their appreciation for the program, which is coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance.

Head coach John Gallagher threw out the first pitch and Traci Carter was recognized by receiving his framed senior jersey.

The University of Hartford athletic programs continue to train and play games as the school considers a possible move from Division I to Division III.

"There's some ups and downs right now and it's hard to have their minds and their focus in the right place at the right time," said Hartford baseball head coach Justin Blood. "But that's our job as coaches to try and hone them in and understand that there's a lot of people working to help our department and our program."

"It's obviously in the back of our minds," added senior outfielder John Thrasher. "Coach Blood has said multiple times, we have more than just baseball that we're playing for right now."

"You know what, at this stage, all those comments, I'm going to leave," said Gallagher. "I've had no comment thus far, I'm going to leave it that way. I'm excited about being the head of the neighborhood as a basketball coach. This place is really special to me. Coach Blood and his program and Maria Feeley honoring us today is just great."

The town of West Hartford is planning to honor the men's basketball team in a public ceremony at Town Hall on April 28th.