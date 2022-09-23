USA Men's Soccer Loses First 2022 FIFA World Cup Friendly to Japan

USMNT falls 2-0 to Japan in 2022 FIFA World Cup friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The United States men's national soccer team dropped its first 2022 World Cup friendly 2-0 against Japan at Merkur Spiel-Arena in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday morning.

Daichi Kamada got Japan on the scoreboard early in the match, notching a goal in the 24th minute. Team USA failed to generate much on offense in the following 50 minutes. In fact, 75 minutes into the friendly match against Japan, and the Americans had generated a mere three shots -- zero of which were on target.

FINAL:



🇯🇵 JPN 2 - 0 USA 🇺🇸



We go again on Tuesday versus Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/vWQfWTg4LO — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 23, 2022

Goalie Matt Turner led the USMNT on the defensive side, recording six saves and keeping the game close despite a barrage of shot attempts from Japan's offensive attack.The performance possibly cemented Turner's status as the team's starting keeper in Qatar.

However, in the waning minutes of the match, Japan bested Team USA on the counter as Kaoru Mitoma dribbled past Reggie Cannon to score a right-footed goal in the 88th minute to extend the lead to 2-0. Yuta Nakayama was credited with the assist.

World Cup broadcaster Andrés Cantor shares this thoughts on the U.S. Men's National Team's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and identifies one player he thinks could make all the difference for the red, white and blue.

The Americans play Saudi Arabia in the second World Cup friendly on Tuesday, Sept. 27.