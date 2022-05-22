soccer

WATCH: Mario Balotelli Scores Ridiculous Rabona During Five-Goal Game

Balotelli netted five goals in Adana Demirspor’s 7-0 win on Sunday, including this insane rabona

By Sanjesh Singh

Watch the highlight below

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Mario Balotelli of Adana Demirspor reacts during Turkish Super Lig week 6 match between Besiktas and Adana Demirspor at Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey on September 21, 2021.
Elif Ozturk Ozgoncu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mario Balotelli still has it.

The 31-year-old striker put on a dazzling show as Adana Demirspor dominated Göztepe 7-0 in the Turkish Süper Lig on Sunday. 

Balotelli accounted for five of those goals, scoring in the 33rd, 36th, 44th, 61st and 70th minutes. 

Among his barrage of goals was this ridiculous rabona finish that included a whopping seven stepovers before turning to his left for the final touch:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Italian striker finished the 2021-22 campaign with 18 goals and four assists in 31 appearances, as Adana Demirspor finished the season in ninth place after 38 games. 

This was his first season with the Turkish side. Balotelli’s 16-year senior career includes tenures with Inter Milan, Manchester City, A.C. Milan, Liverpool and the Italian national team. 

This article tagged under:

soccerMario BalotelliTurkish Super Lig
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us