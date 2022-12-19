WATCH: Spurs Rookie Jeremy Sochan Tries One-Handed Free Throws Amid Struggles

WATCH: Spurs' Jeremy Sochan tries one-handed free throws amid struggles originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Desperate times call for desperate measures.

It's been a rough season at the free-throw line so far for San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan. Entering Monday night's matchup with the Houston Rockets, Sochan had converted just 45.8% of his attempts (11-for-24) from the charity stripe.

So the No. 9 overall pick decided to try something new -- and unusual -- in Houston.

After getting fouled on a shot attempt in the first quarter, Sochan took his free throws using only his dominant right hand. The first one-handed shot from Sochan clanked off the back of the rim, but the second one swished through the net.

Jeremy Sochan started shooting free throws one-handed 😅 pic.twitter.com/RteImkcYQq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 20, 2022

Sochan stuck with the one-handed form when he got to the line again in the third quarter. This time, both his shots bounced around the rim and out.

After finishing 1-for-4, it will be interesting to see if Sochan continues to experiment with the rare one-handed shot.

While his struggles continued at the line, the 6-9 forward did have a strong game overall against the Rockets. Sochan tallied 12 points (5-for-8 from the field), seven rebounds, one block and a plus-17 plus/minus in a 124-105 Spurs win.