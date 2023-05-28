Woodbury's Santino Ferrucci Finishes 3rd at 107th Indianapolis 500

Woodbury native Santino Ferrucci finished third at the 107th Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The 24-year-old led for a portion of the race and avoided disaster in pit lane with 30 laps to go.

Ferrucci's tire rolled out of his pit box, but it was not a drive through penalty and instead will be a monetary penalty.

There were three red flags in the closing stages and Ferrucci finished third behind Josef Newgarden and 2022 Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson. Newgarden passed Ericsson in the final lap to earn his first Indy 500 victory.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Ferrucci, who started the race in 4th, has never finished outside the Top 10 in his five races at the Indy 500. By finishing third, he tied A.J. Foyt Racing's best finish at the Indy 500 since 2000.