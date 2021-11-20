The Game

Yale and Harvard Football Rivalry Renewed for ‘The Game' Today

By Michael Fuller

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

After nearly two years off, the rivalry is renewed between the Yale Bulldogs and Harvard Crimson on Saturday.

The two football teams will square off at the Yale Bowl at noon for "The Game."

The Yale Bowl and surrounding area is expected to be packed with people for the epic return.

The game is so massive that the only event that brings in bigger crowds than this is Yale's commencement.

It's the first time the teams will face off since 2019.

Although the game will be pretty similar to past years, there will be some differences with traditions due to COVID.

Usually, Yale students host Harvard students in their dorms, but this year, the university has banned bunking up because of the pandemic.

That isn't putting a damper on the spirits of those students, many of whom will be attending the Yale Bowl for the first time.

“There’s a lot of firsts that we missed out on last year that we’re finally getting to do," said Andy Lang.

“I think it’s just a really big tradition and it definitely makes you feel like you’re part of something bigger than yourself," added Victoria DeMersseman.

The game is set to begin at 12 p.m.

