Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh Have Differing Views on Jets' Loss to Patriots

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and head coach Robert Saleh were on different pages after their Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Jets offense totaled only two yards in seven possessions during the second half, resulting in a 10-3 loss that ended on a punt-return touchdown by Pats rookie Marcus Jones. Wilson was dreadful in the defeat, completing only nine of his 22 passes for 77 yards. He was sacked four times while posting a 50.8 quarterback rating.

Meanwhile, the Jets defense did its part. It sacked Patriots quarterback Mac Jones six times and prevented an offensive touchdown.

Wilson was asked after the game whether he feels like his offense let the defense down. He responded with a simple "No."

His head coach does not concur.

"It was dogs---," Saleh said of the offense's performance.

We have to side with Saleh on this one. The Jets amassed only 136 yards of offense for the entire game. The Patriots offense wasn't anything to write home about either, but it at least managed to rack up 246 yards through the air and 99 more on the ground.

New York's defeat marks its 14th consecutive loss to New England and completes a Patriots season sweep. The Pats improved to 6-4 with their fourth-straight win to leapfrog the Jets for third place in the AFC East standings.

Next up for the Patriots is a trip to Minnesota for a Thanksgiving Night showdown with the Vikings.