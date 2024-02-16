taste of today

Asian beef soup

Asian Beef Stew
Metro Bis

This recipe makes 12 servings.

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup about 8 ounces sirloin beef, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 cup onion, small dice
  • 1 cup red bell pepper, small dice
  • 1 cup carrot, small dice
  • 1 cup celery, small dice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
  • ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
  • 1 tablespoon Chinese Five Spice
  • (cinnamon, fennel, anise, ginger, clove)
  • 1 quart of beef broth
  • 2 cups potatoes, 1-inch dice
  • 1/3 cup soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
  • ½ teaspoon black pepper
  • ¼ cup scallions, sliced

Instructions

  1. In a large soup pot over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Sear the beef until lightly browned.
  2. Add the onion, bell pepper, carrot and celery. Cook for five to 10 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften.
  3. Mix in the ginger, garlic, chili pepper flakes and Chinese Five Spice. Continue cooking for another minute, then add the beef broth and potatoes. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low.
  4. Simmer for 45 minutes or until all of the vegetables are soft and the potatoes are beginning to break apart.
  5. Stir in the soy sauce, maple syrup, black pepper and scallions.
  6. Serve hot.

