Asian beef soup

This recipe makes 12 servings.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon oil
- 1 cup about 8 ounces sirloin beef, cut into 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup onion, small dice
- 1 cup red bell pepper, small dice
- 1 cup carrot, small dice
- 1 cup celery, small dice
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- ½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes
- 1 tablespoon Chinese Five Spice
- (cinnamon, fennel, anise, ginger, clove)
- 1 quart of beef broth
- 2 cups potatoes, 1-inch dice
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- ¼ cup scallions, sliced
Instructions
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
- In a large soup pot over medium-high heat, warm the oil. Sear the beef until lightly browned.
- Add the onion, bell pepper, carrot and celery. Cook for five to 10 minutes or until the vegetables begin to soften.
- Mix in the ginger, garlic, chili pepper flakes and Chinese Five Spice. Continue cooking for another minute, then add the beef broth and potatoes. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to medium-low.
- Simmer for 45 minutes or until all of the vegetables are soft and the potatoes are beginning to break apart.
- Stir in the soy sauce, maple syrup, black pepper and scallions.
- Serve hot.