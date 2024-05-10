taste of today

Asparagus mac & cheese

By Chef Chris Prosperi

NBC Connecticut

Ingredients

  • 1 lb pasta, cooked and drained
  • 1 lb asparagus, trimmed and blanched
  • 1 lb cottage cheese
  • 1 cup sour cream
  • 2 egg yolks
  • 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 2-4 dashes hot sauce
  • 1 cup bread crumbs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the cottage cheese, sour cream, yolks, cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Mix in the cooked pasta and blanched asparagus. Pour the mixture into a 13 x 9 oven-proof casserole dish. Spread evenly. Sprinkle the bread crumbs over the top of the pasta. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the top is lightly browned.

Makes 4-6 servings.

