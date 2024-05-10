Asparagus mac & cheese

Ingredients
- 1 lb pasta, cooked and drained
- 1 lb asparagus, trimmed and blanched
- 1 lb cottage cheese
- 1 cup sour cream
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 cups cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon pepper
- 2-4 dashes hot sauce
- 1 cup bread crumbs
Instructions
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, stir together the cottage cheese, sour cream, yolks, cheddar cheese, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Mix in the cooked pasta and blanched asparagus. Pour the mixture into a 13 x 9 oven-proof casserole dish. Spread evenly. Sprinkle the bread crumbs over the top of the pasta. Bake for 15-20 minutes or until the top is lightly browned.
Makes 4-6 servings.