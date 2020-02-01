Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

1 pound of macaroni, cook and set aside

1 tablespoon of oil

1 pound of chicken breast, diced

1 cup of celery, chopped

1 quart of milk

4 tablespoons of cornstarch

4 tablespoons of cold water

1 teaspoon of kosher salt

1 tablespoon of sugar

1/2 teaspoon of celery salt

2 cups of shredded cheddar cheese

3 cups of panko bread crumbs

1 cup of crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

2 tablespoons of butter, cut into small pieces

Place cooked strained pasta in a large mixing bowl. Then in a medium sized pot over high heat add the oil chicken pieces and celery.

Turn the heat down to medium low and cook for 2-3 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked. Remove the cooked chicken and celery and place in the bowl with the pasta.

Add the milk to the bowl and slowly bring up to the simmer. Mix the cornstarch and cold water together. Then while mixing pour into the milk.

Turn off heat and add the salt, sugar, and celery salt. Stir in the shredded cheese and pour over the chicken and pasta.

Mix well and dump into a 9x13 inch baking dish. Set aside while you mix the bread crumbs, Gorgonzola cheese and butter together.

Top the pasta with the bread crumb mix and place into a 350 degree preheated oven.

Bake for 45 mins to 1 hour or until topping is brown and pasta is bubbling.

This recipe makes about 8-10 servings.