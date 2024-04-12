Roasted pork tenderloin and potatoes

This recipe makes 2 to 3 servings.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup parsley, chopped
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 2 tablespoons garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 tablespoon coarse ground black pepper
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon cider vinegar
- One 1-pound pork tenderloin, trimmed
- 1 ½ pound small assorted potatoes, simmered until just cooked then drained and set aside
- 1 cup green pitted olives
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and prepare the potatoes.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the parsley, curry powder, smoked paprika, chili powder, garlic, salt, pepper, olive oil and cider vinegar. Once fully mixed, place the pork in the bowl and thoroughly coat each side.
- Smash the cooked potatoes with a plate to flatten them, then put them in a single layer at the bottom of a roasting pan.
- Place the pork on top of the potatoes and top with any remaining mixture.
- Add the olives to the baking pan. Place in a preheated oven for 18-20 minutes or until the internal temperature of the pork reaches 145 degrees.