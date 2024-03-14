taste of today

Corned beef and potato hash

Metro Bis
  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 1 cup onion, diced
  • 1 red pepper, diced
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
  • 1 teaspoon curry powder
  • 3 cups russet potatoes, diced then cooked in hot water until soft
  • 2 cups corned beef, cooked and chopped
  • 1/4 cup white wine
  • 1 tablespoon whole grain mustard

In a large, heavy-bottomed pot on medium-high heat, place the oil and onions. Cook for 1 minute or until the onions are lightly caramelized. Add the red pepper, salt, and black pepper. Continue cooking for another minute. Stir in the garlic and allow to cook for an additional minute. Incorporate the smoked paprika and the curry powder. Then add the potatoes and turn the heat to high. Stir regularly. Cook for 3-4 minutes or until the potatoes begin to brown. Add the corned beef, white wine, and whole grain mustard. When thoroughly combined and hot, serve.

Makes 6-8 servings.

