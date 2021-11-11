Cranberry Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

4 cups Brussels sprouts - cut in half

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup dried cranberries

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place the cut Brussels sprouts in a large mixing bowl with the olive oil, paprika, curry powder, and kosher salt. Mix well. Place on a baking sheet and put in the oven for 3-5 minutes. Open oven, remove the sprouts, mix them on the baking sheet so they roast evenly, and return to the oven. Cook for an additional 3-5 minutes or until sprouts are browned nicely. While the sprouts are roasting, place the dried cranberries in the mixing bowl with the balsamic vinegar and honey. When the sprouts are done, toss them with the cranberries and taste. Adjust seasonings with salt if needed. Transfer to a serving bowl. Makes 6-8 portions.