Mediterranean Chickpea Soup With Kale and Parmesan

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 Cup Onions - diced

1/4 Cup Celery - diced

1/4 Cup Carrots - diced

2 tsp. Garlic - minced

1 Can Chick Peas - drained (15 oz. Can)

2 1/2 Cups Chicken or Vegetable Broth or Water

1/4 Cup Parmesan Cheese - freshly grated

To Taste Salt and Black Pepper

1 1/2 Cups Chopped Kale Leaves

Preparation

Heat a heavy bottom soup pot on medium-high heat. Add the olive oil, onions, celery, and carrots. Cook stirring occasionally until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, cook for 30 seconds. Add the chickpeas and chicken broth to the pot, cover, bring to a boil and simmer for 20 minutes or until the vegetables are very tender. Puree the soup if desired with a hand blender, or mash some of the peas with a hand potato masher. Season soup to taste with salt, black pepper, and Parmesan. Stir in the kale leaves, and cook just to wilt.

If the soup is too thick for your liking, thin with more broth or water. If the soup is too thin for your liking, simmer without a lid for a bit longer to reduce.

