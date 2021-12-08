Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for sesame green bean salad.

Ingredients:

2 pounds of green beans snipped, blanched and cut in half

6 plum tomatoes cut in half and sliced into 1/2 inch strips

1 cup of sliced onion

2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds

1/2 cup of white vinegar

1 tablespoon of toasted sesame oil

3 tablespoons of vegetable oil

2 tablespoons of chopped garlic

3 tablespoons of sugar

3 tablespoons of soy sauce

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

Salt to taste

Instructions:

In a large mixing bowl, toss the cut, room temperature blanched green beans, plum tomato strips, onion and toasted sesame seeds.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a chopping blade, combine the white vinegar, sesame oil, vegetable oil, chopped garlic, sugar, soy sauce and peanut butter then pulse until fully incorporated.

Pour the dressing over the green bean mixture and mix well.

Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt if necessary.

Place in a large serving bowl.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.