taste of today

Sesame Green Bean Salad

Chef Chris Prosperi

Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for sesame green bean salad.

Ingredients:

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.
  • 2 pounds of green beans snipped, blanched and cut in half
  • 6 plum tomatoes cut in half and sliced into 1/2 inch strips
  • 1 cup of sliced onion
  • 2 tablespoons of toasted sesame seeds
  • 1/2 cup of white vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon of toasted sesame oil
  • 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped garlic
  • 3 tablespoons of sugar
  • 3 tablespoons of soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons of peanut butter
  • Salt to taste

Instructions:

Taste Of Today

taste of today Dec 4

Taste of Today: Chicken and Ginger Soup

taste of today Dec 1

Ginger Chicken Soup

In a large mixing bowl, toss the cut, room temperature blanched green beans, plum tomato strips, onion and toasted sesame seeds.

In the bowl of a food processor fitted with a chopping blade, combine the white vinegar, sesame oil, vegetable oil, chopped garlic, sugar, soy sauce and peanut butter then pulse until fully incorporated.

Pour the dressing over the green bean mixture and mix well.

Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt if necessary.

Place in a large serving bowl.

This recipe makes 6 to 8 servings.

This article tagged under:

taste of todayrecipesesame green bean salad
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us