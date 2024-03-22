Simmered chicken wings

Ingredients

2 pounds chicken wings

2 cups water

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1/2 cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons butter

hot sauce to taste

Directions

Place chicken wings in a single layer at the bottom of a large skillet on medium high heat. Pour in the water, making sure it covers the chicken. Add the black pepper, salt, and paprika. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low. Simmer for 35 minutes or until the pan is nearly dry. Add the soy sauce, then turn the heat to medium high. Push the chicken to the side, then add the honey, butter, and hot sauce to the open space. Mix these ingredients together, at the bottom on the pan. Toss with the chicken. Cook for an additional 10 minutes or until the sauce has been reduced to a glaze. Make sure the chicken is thoroughly cooked and fully coated with the sauce. Serve with celery sticks and blue cheese dressing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Makes 6-8 appetizer portions.