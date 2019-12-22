Simple and Good Sugar Cookies

1 egg - large size

1/2 cup shortening

2 Tbsp. + 1 1/2 tsp. milk or water

1 tsp. vanilla extract

2 2/3 cups all purpose flour

1 cup + 1 Tbsp. + 1 tsp. granulated sugar

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. salt

As needed milk

As needed sugar (any favorite)

Add the egg, shortening, milk or water and vanilla to your electric beater or stand mixer bowl.

In a separate bowl, blend or whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt to evenly disperse the baking powder. Add the flour mixture to the mixer bowl with the egg mixture.

Blend with a paddle or beater attachment until the dough comes together.

Remove the dough from the mixer and compact and briefly knead the dough to insure there is no air pockets. Place the dough in the center of a 12” x 18“ piece of parchment paper or a silicone mat.

Flatten and shape into a rectangle following the shape of the parchment paper. Top with another piece of parchment paper or silicone mat and roll with a rolling pin until less the dough fills up the space, about 1/8” thick.

Make sure all of the dough is rolled to an even thickness. Slide the dough onto the back side of a cookie sheet, (with the paper or silicone mats and all) and place in the freezer and allow to freeze for about 15 minutes or more.

Carefully peel one layer of paper back to loosen the entire top. Gently place the paper back on, flip the dough over and peel back the other paper, gently placing back on. Keeping the dough on the ice cold sheet pan, peel back just the top layer of of paper a little at a time to let you cut the dough.

Leaving the paper on the rest helps keep the dough cold and easy to cut.

Using your desired cookie cutter, quickly cut and transfer the cookies onto a baking sheet, leaving just about 1” of space between each. When done, brush the top of each cookie with milk and sprinkle with your favorite sugar.

Bake in a preheated 350˚F oven for about 5-10 minutes or just until the outer edges are barely golden. Let cool and serve or store for up to 5 days.

