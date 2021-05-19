Chef Chris Prosperi shares his favorite recipe for stir fried vegetables.

Ingredients for Dressing:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

1 tablespoon oil

¾ cups sliced white onion

3 small to medium zucchini cut into half moons about 4 cups

1 large plum tomato Chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 cup white wine

¼ cup soy sauce

1 tablespoon corn starch mixed with 1 tablespoon cold water to make a slurry

3 tablespoons chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon sugar

A couple grinds of black pepper

1 tablespoon butter

Instructions:

Heat the oil on medium high heat in large skillet.

Add the onions and zucchini. Sauté for 1 minute while shaking the pan to mix the vegetables. Mix in the tomato and garlic then cook for 1 minute more until the veggies begin to brown.

Turn the heat to high, pour in the white wine and soy sauce then reduce for 1 minute.

Once the mixture has returned to a simmer, thicken with the cornstarch slurry by pouring it into the skillet slowly while mixing. Toss in the cilantro.

Add the sugar and black pepper. Stir in the butter and serve once melted.

This recipe makes six side dish servings.