Tortellini Pasta in a Tomato Vodka Cream

1 package freeze-dried, tortellini

1 tablespoon oil

½ cup diced onion

1 tablespoon minced garlic

¼ cup red wine

1 – 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes

¾ cup cream

½ cup grated Parmesan cheese

6-8 fresh basil leaves chopped

2 tablespoons premium vodka

Cook the tortellini as stated on the package then drain and set aside.

In a medium sized sauce pot heat the oil over medium high heat then add the onion.

Cook for 1 minute while stirring often. Mix in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.

Pour in the wine and simmer until dry.

Add the diced tomatoes and return to a simmer.

Stir in the cream and reduce by ¼. Incorporate the cheese and the basil. Taste and add salt if necessary.

Gently mix in the cooked tortellini with the vodka then serve. Enjoy!

This recipe makes 2 large dinner portions.