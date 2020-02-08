Tortellini Pasta in a Tomato Vodka Cream

1 package freeze-dried, tortellini
1 tablespoon oil
½ cup diced onion
1 tablespoon minced garlic
¼ cup red wine
1 – 14.5 ounce can diced tomatoes
¾ cup cream
½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
6-8 fresh basil leaves chopped
2 tablespoons premium vodka
Cook the tortellini as stated on the package then drain and set aside.
In a medium sized sauce pot heat the oil over medium high heat then add the onion.
Cook for 1 minute while stirring often. Mix in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Pour in the wine and simmer until dry.
Add the diced tomatoes and return to a simmer.
Stir in the cream and reduce by ¼. Incorporate the cheese and the basil. Taste and add salt if necessary.
Gently mix in the cooked tortellini with the vodka then serve. Enjoy!
This recipe makes 2 large dinner portions.