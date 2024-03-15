Wood-n-Tap's loaded baked potato soup

Ingredients

1/2 cup salted Butter (one stick)

2 Cups Diced Yellow Onion

1/2 Cup GF Rice Flour

4 cups Chicken Stock

3/4 Cup Light Cream or Half and Half

1 Cup Dry Potato Flakes

1/2 TBSP salt and pepper

3/4 TBSP dry basil

1/2 lb Red Bliss Potatoes

1 tsp Tabasco

Garnishes

Shredded Cheddar

Chopped Bacon

Chopped Scallions

In a sauté pan on medium heat, melt butter and sauté onions until translucent (Approx 3 minutes). Gradually stir in flour to make a rue, cook for approximately 3 minutes until slightly darker in color. Add cream - stir in 2 ounces at a time until smooth. In a soup pot, heat up chicken stock and dissolve potato flakes then bring to a boil. Whisk the rue into the soup pot and bring back to a boil, then lower heat to simmer. With skin on, shred potatoes into a bowl of cold water and rinse (you can use a cheese grater). Add shredded potatoes to soup and simmer for another 10 minutes. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for another 10 minutes making sure the soup reaches 165 F. Serve in a Soup Bowl and add garnishes.

Serves 4-6.