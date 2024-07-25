An inside look at Stamford's NBC Sports as Paris Olympics coverage gets underway

“Until you walk into a building like this and see it for yourself, you won’t have a real sense of the scope or scale of it,” said NBC Sports Executive Vice President Rob Landau.

Over 3,000 miles from the heart of Paris, Stamford’s NBC Sports campus serves as mission control for the next two weeks, more than doubling its on-site staff to bring the 2024 Paris Olympics to life.

“The buzz, I mean, you get to feel like you’re there,” said NBC Sports anchor Kathryn Tappen. “The footprint of the entire Olympics is originating from our hub here in Stamford, Conn.”

“They have a growing footprint of over 2,000 employees and the impact to our city has been incredible,” said Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons.

Those 2,000-plus employees represent nearly two-thirds of the entire Olympics coverage team working out of Connecticut, ranging from production crews to studio talent.

“We’ll be pulling in about 7,000 hours of content over the course of the games that’ll be running through this facility,” Landau said.

Over the next two weeks, every piece of Olympic content, including thousands of feeds sent in from Paris, will pass through the Broadcast Operation Center in Stamford before going on screen.

“We’ll certainly have some of our coverage right there at the event, at the venues in Paris and we will also have a lot of people doing the calls from here,” Landau said.

Those calls will take place inside one of the thirty remote broadcast setups in Stamford.

“This place has been built over the years in part to allow for the Olympics to take on what it does,” Landau said.

NBC first started broadcasting the Games at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. Back then, there were only 14 hours of coverage. Now, NBC Sports digests nearly 7,000 hours of content and distributes it across numerous platforms.

“We’re all kind of on the same routine. We go back to the hotels together, on the shuttles and we chat about what we did and it’s rinse and repeat the very next day, so it’s been fun,” Tappen said.