Former Chelsea Piers swimmer Kate Douglass finishes first in her heat in Paris 2024

Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 5

Kate Douglass, an Olympic swimmer who swam for the Chelsea Piers Athletic Club in Stamford, came in first in her heat in Paris on Wednesday morning and will compete in the semifinals on Wednesday afternoon.

She finished the women’s 200m breaststroke competition at 2:23:44.

Douglass, 22, from Pelham, New York, swam for the Chelsea Piers Aquatics Club from 2017 to 2019.

She is a two-time Olympian and has won two medals.

Douglass won a bronze in the 200m women’s individual medley in Tokyo in 2020 and a silver in the women’s 4 x 100m freestyle relay in Paris.

She will be competing in the semifinal for the women’s 200m breaststroke on Wednesday afternoon, at 4:11 p.m. ET.

