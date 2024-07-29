Former UConn stars square off in Canada vs. France women's basketball matchup at Paris Olympics

France shut down Canada while allowing only two points in the second quarter, turning a tight game into a runaway opening victory.

FIBA said the two points allowed, as part of a 23-2 period for France, was the fewest points allowed in any quarter of an Olympic game male or female.

Former UConn forward Gabby Williams said it was an important performance given France coach Jean Aime Toupane's emphasis on defense.

“His identity that he wants us to have is defense, defense, defense," Williams said. "Like he doesn’t care if the match finishes 30 to 40. … He’s an emphasis on defense. So that means everything that we’ve been doing these past few months is working.”

Marieme Badiane led France with 13 points, and Williams finished with 12.

The host country was backed by a loud crowd as it took on the world’s fifth-best team. The Canadians, who had the men’s basketball team on hand for support, led 18-15 after the first quarter.

France then dominated the second, opening a 38-20 halftime lead that had fans doing the wave in the final minute. Canada got its only basket of the period when Bridget Carleton scored inside with 1:29 left.

France, which plays Nigeria on Thursday in Group B, applauded the fans after the big win. Canada plays Australia on Thursday with each team looking for its first win. Germany is in Group C with the U.S., 2021 silver medalist Japan and Belgium, which has been called the “Group of Death.”

″If there’s anything worse than death it’s that group,” Germany coach Lisa Thomaidis said of France's group.

This is Canada’s fourth straight Olympics and eighth overall since the sport debuted in Montreal in 1976. The Canadians have never finished better than fourth, and that was 40 years ago in Los Angeles.

Former UConn guard Kia Nurse and Shay Colley each scored 11 for Canada.

Former UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards had 1 point and 8 rebounds in 20 minutes for Canada.