2024 Paris Olympics

Greenwich's Gretchen Walsh comes in third place in women's 100m freestyle preliminaries heat

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gretchen Walsh took third place in her heat of the women’s 100m freestyle preliminaries in swimming in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday morning.

The semifinals will happen on Tuesday. The start list has not yet been released.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Walsh, who grew up in Greenwich, has been making waves in the swimming pool in Paris since her competition started.

She already set a new Olympic record in women’s 100m butterfly with a time of 55.38. She now holds the three fastest times in the event in history, according to NBC Sports.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Swimming Jul 27

USA's Gretchen Walsh sets Olympic record in women's 100m butterfly in semifinals 

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 28

Greenwich's Gretchen Walsh wins another silver, misses gold by less than a second in 100m butterfly

2024 Paris Olympics Jul 28

HIGHLIGHT: Americans Huske, Walsh take gold, silver in 100m butterfly final

Walsh has won two silver medals in Paris as well.

She won a silver medal for the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday in the 100m butterfly on Sunday.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us