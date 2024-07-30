Greenwich's Gretchen Walsh comes in third place in women's 100m freestyle preliminaries heat

Gretchen Walsh took third place in her heat of the women’s 100m freestyle preliminaries in swimming in the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday morning.

The semifinals will happen on Tuesday. The start list has not yet been released.

Walsh, who grew up in Greenwich, has been making waves in the swimming pool in Paris since her competition started.

She already set a new Olympic record in women’s 100m butterfly with a time of 55.38. She now holds the three fastest times in the event in history, according to NBC Sports.

Walsh has won two silver medals in Paris as well.

She won a silver medal for the women's 4x100m freestyle relay on Saturday in the 100m butterfly on Sunday.